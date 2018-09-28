Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Taimur and Katrina Kaif?

Bollywood kept itself busy with film promotions, attending awards functions and being seen at the airport. With a bulk of our stars at the GQ Awards including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha among many others, it was left to stars to keep audience interest invested in Bollywood.

Mumbai airport saw a number of stars —Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda -- were all seen at the airport. Malayalam actor Vedika Kumar too was spotted at the airport.

Loveyatri and Sui Dhaaga teams are busy promoting their films with enthusiasm. Loveyatri was at Delhi’s Dilli Haat to push for their case. Sui Dhaaga team of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma has been going all out. On Thursday, a day before their film’s release, the duo made their final push.

Little Taimur too kept his date with paparazzi and was spotted with daddy Saif in Bandra.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

Varun and Anushka pose during Sui Dhaaga promotions.

Karan Johar with Deepika Padukone.

Katrina Kaif at the launch of trailer of Thugs of Hindostan.

Salman Khan at an event in Delhi.

Tanushree Dutta snapped in Mumbai.

Loveyatri and Jalebi teams promote their films.

Airport diaries: Taapsee, Kiara Advani, Vedika Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda.

Taimur Ali Khan with his daddy Saif in Bandra.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 18:34 IST