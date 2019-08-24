Have you seen these pics of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:36 IST

Student of the Year actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for designers Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive on Saturday. She was seen dressed in a shiny golden lehenga first and then an ornate, orange lehenga later.

She walked the ramp with a lot of grace and style to the beats of dhol. Talking about walking the ramp at LFW, Ananya had earlier said, “My look is a tribute to the iconic brides from Bollywood movies over the ages and showcases the new hair and makeup collection from Lakme Salon and stunning outfits of both designers.”

Actor Sara Ali Khan made a fashion statement, too, though not on a fashion ramp but at her gym. She was seen in a sunshine yellow outfit as she flashed a big smile at the photographers.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted celebrating Janmashtami with her family in Mumbai. They were seen with her mother Sunanda and sister Shamita. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan also joined her. The family earlier enjoyed a dahi handi ritual at their home.

Actors and friends Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora celebrated a girls’ night together on Friday, They were all seen outside Kareena Kapoor’s house.

The cast of Chhichhore promoted their film in Mumbai. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen with the rest of the cast. Shraddha wore a yellow dress while Sushant was seen in an all-black outfit. The film also stars Tushar Pandey, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar.

Talking about the film, Tushar had earlier said, “Shraddha, Sushant and everyone are absolutely a joy to work with. We would discuss the scenes a lot and the whole process was to make this wonderful script come alive. Chhichhore is a brilliant script and the way director Nitesh (Tiwari) Sir created the atmosphere throughout the shoot, the set felt like a happy place,” he said.

