Have you seen these pics of Genelia Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:22 IST

Actor Genelia Deshmukh made a comeback on the fashion ramp after five years on Sunday at the Lakme Fashion Week. She turned showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan who launched her latest collection called Banji, which is inspired by Roma Gypsies and Banjaras.

Genelia was seen in a deep red lehenga that fell to her ankles. Her hair was dyed red and styled in a frizzy, beachy look. Genelia had earlier said in a statement: “I am excited to be walking for Jalan. I feel her collection, Banji, is for the modern Indian bride who loves details and intricate craftsmanship and most importantly they are lightweight and easy to carry.”

Other stars who walked the ramp on Sunday were actors Soha Ali Khan, Neha Sharma and Urvashi Rautela. Soha walked for fashion designer Kavita Agarwal, Neha for Kraft Corridor and Urvashi for Masumi Mewawalla.

Esha Deol walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week with her daughter Radhya. The mom-daughter duo were part of a special event. Esha was seen in a red top, denim shorts and black blazer while Radhya wore a pink frock. Television actor couple Divyanka Tripathi also attended the fashion week with her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Also read: Sacred Games director Neeraj Ghaywan reacts to lynching scene criticism: ‘Difficult to put out something like that with your real name’

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor spent their Sunday evening playing football in Mumbai. They were clicked by the paparazzi as they reached the football field.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput promoted their upcoming film Chhichhore in Mumbai. Shraddha was seen in a floral top and white skirt while Sushant, once again, was in black from head to toe. Other members of the cast also joined them. Comedian Zakir Hussain also clicked pics with the cast.

Urvashi Rautela and Neha Sharma at LFW.

Genelia Deshmukh walks the ramp at LFW.

Soha Ali Khan with designer Kavita Agarwal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor play football in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are back in Mumbai after shooting for Coolie No.1 in Thailand.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput promote Chhichhore.

Esha Deol with daughter Radhya at LFW.

Divyanka Tripathi-Viivek Dahiya and Genelia Deshmukh-Ritesh Deshmukh at LFW.

Rakul Preet Singh at a restaurant and Lara Dutta at the airport.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 20:03 IST