Here’s Ananya Panday’s Student of the Year 2 poster, promises to jump her way into your hearts as Shreya

The makers of Student of the Year 2 have finally shared the first official poster of Ananya Panday. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday plays Shreya in her debut film.

Karan Johar shared the poster on Twitter and introduced her saying, “Jumping her way into your hearts!! Presenting #Ananya as Shreya!”The actor can be seen jumping with joy in a tee and shorts paired with a pink jacket on the poster.

The poster of the second female lead Tara Sutaria and male lead Tiger Shroff are also out. Tara also makes her Bollywood debut with this film alongside Tiger. She features in a glamourous avatar on the film poster.

The other posters show Tiger Shroff as an athlete and also has glimpses of his various training scenes. One of the posters showing him standing with his bag in front of the college gate was shared a day before. Another poster showing a girl stepping on a boy’s foot without revealing their faces was also shared online.

Ananya had also made her Koffee With Karan debut with co-stars Tiger and Ananya during its sixth season. The star kid had expressed that she always wanted to be a part of the show. But when Karan told her that some might think that she doesn’t deserve to be on the show, she had candidly said, “I agree with this section because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here. There are so many people out there who are talented...I am just lucky that my dad was an actor and this is what I had wanted to do.”

Also read: Tara Sutaria’s Student of the Year 2 poster out, Twitter asks ‘which school has this uniform’. See pic

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film also stars Samir Soni, Farida Jalal, Rohit Roy and Mallika Dua. Student of the Year 2 is the sequel of the 2012 original that marked the Bollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The trio is expected to make a guest appearance in the film. The film is set to release on May 10 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:51 IST