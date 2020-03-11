e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Holi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pics of celebrations with Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor

Holi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pics of celebrations with Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share throwback pictures with Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and a baby Abhishek Bachchan on the occasion of Holi.

bollywood Updated: Mar 11, 2020 08:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Amitabh Bachchan has shared throwback pictures on the occasion of Holi.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared throwback pictures on the occasion of Holi.
         

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic on Holi. The actor took to Instagram to share throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years.

Some of the photographs are from the famous Holi celebrations of yore at RK Studios with legendary actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and others. Big B also shared Holi photos from his younger days where he can be seen celebrating the festival of colours at his bungalow Prateeksha with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek, who was a kid at that time.

 

Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह 🌹❤️ हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से ! "गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ; ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ " ~ अब The days of past Holi's.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi ..

Big B wrote in Hindi: "My best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Holi. May all our lives be filled with colours of happiness, this is my prayer to God."

He further captioned: "The days of past Holi's.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha, with Raj ji, Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios.. the best Holi."

