Home / Bollywood / I enjoy light-hearted films: Jimmy Sheirgill

I enjoy light-hearted films: Jimmy Sheirgill

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill shares that as an actor he enjoys being part of films that are fresh and slice of life

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2019 21:00 IST
Anjali Shetty
Anjali Shetty
Hindustan Times, Pune
Actor Jimmy Sheirgill was in Pune to pormote his web series Rangbaaz Phirse in Pune
Actor Jimmy Sheirgill was in Pune to pormote his web series Rangbaaz Phirse in Pune(HTPHOTO)
         

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who recently turned 49, has been in the industry for over two decades. The Tanu Weds Manu (2011) actor believes that he has been learning every day and will continue to do so. “As an actor, I am learning through my work every day. I operate in a very different manner. For me, all my co-actors are the same, irrespective of where they come from or their experience. What I enjoy the most is reacting to them and listening to their stories. I believe, you can give your best when you listen,” says the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018).

The actor will be next in a web series that is based on the life of a gangster. Rangbaaz Phirse on Zee5, a story about a young man who is working towards a simple and hardworking life, only to be wronged by the system. The journey then reveals of what happens to him and why he becomes a gangster.

Before this, Jimmy has played intense characters and admits that if given a choice he prefers lighter roles. “If you ask me what I enjoy more. Well, yes as an actor I enjoy light-hearted films. But films and shows like Rangbaaz... or the others are liked by people. People like to see me in such roles. So, I have to keep doing them. They are challenging too. For example, if I do a light film, I can still be fresh at the end of the day. On the other hand, an intense role has me brooding and mentally strained.”

Jimmy quickly adds that though everyone keeps saying comedy is difficult, he finds the genre easy. “I feel comedy just comes. It is all about reading your lines correctly and getting the right reaction out. But, if you are talking about slapstick comedy then I won’t be able to do that. I enjoy doing comedy that comes in through the screenplay, and has the audience cracking. Like in Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), the entry of Raja Awasti cracks people up.”

