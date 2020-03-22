India observes janta curfew, Amitabh Bachchan hails the discipline: ‘What an exemplary example we’ve set for the world’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:36 IST

As India observed janta curfew, actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to hail the spirit of fellow Indians. He also said that in doing so, we have set an example for the world.

Sharing his thoughts, Amitabh wrote: “One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline ! WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other ..WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE .. WE ARE INDIA Flag of India JAI HIND”.

T 3478 - One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline !

WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other ..

WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE ..

WE ARE INDIA 🇮🇳

JAI HIND — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

Amitabh has been doing his bit along with other film personalities to advocate the cause of staying in isolation and the other necessary requirements in order to fight coronavirus. On Friday, many stars including Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arjun Kapoor and Amitabh featured in a new special video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times.

The video was shared by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday on social media. It has been made by Rohit Shetty Picturez on behalf of the Chief Minister. In the video, the stars talk about the coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps on how to protect yourself from the disease.

Separately, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra among many others have been doing their bit to spread awareness.

(With IANS input)

