Inside pics of Neetu Kapoor birthday prove Ranbir Kapoor is a complete family guy

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday surrounded by her family in Paris and the photos of the famjam are in. The veteran actor is accompanied by son Ranbir Kapoor, husband Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor in the city of love.

It seems Kapoor family decided to make a night of it and went for a dinner. Ranbir was seen hugging grandma Krishna during the dinner while he had niece Samara on his back in yet another photo. Our Sanju star is a quintessential family man and you don’t need to look any further than the photos to prove it.

Riddhima wrote with the photo from he dinner, “#famjaminparis #mumsbday.”

#famjaminparis #mumsbday ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 8, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Riddhima has been sharing photos from the vacation since Sunday. In an earlier collage of photos shared by Riddhima, we can see the mother-daughter duo over the years. “#60goinon16. ‘Happiest birthday to my lifeline’ - I love you so much, mom,” she captioned the pictures.

#myuniverse ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

#mumsbday #paris ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Happy bday mom ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

In another photo where the three generations of the Kapoor clan - Neetu, Riddhima and Riddhima’s daughter, Samara – posed together. Riddhima also shared a photo of herself with brother Ranbir, who reportedly flew out to Paris on Sunday to be with his family. The actor is currently riding high on the success of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, which has already earned over Rs 200 crore.

Ranbir’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt also wished Neetu on social media. Earlier, DNA reported that actor Rishi Kapoor had made all the arrangements for the Paris celebrations.

After his Paris vacation, Ranbir is expected to resume filming Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also features Alia Bhatt. The film will resume shooting in Europe and Alia has already joined the Brahmastra team.