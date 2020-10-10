Ishaan Khatter flaunts washboard abs in new post, Ananya Panday hilariously trolls him

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:04 IST

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a sultry outdoor photo of him flaunting his washboard abs on Instagram and captioned it, “We in the jungle now.” His Khaali Peeli co-star, Ananya Panday, teased him in the comments section and said that he was ‘scared of everything’ in the jungle. “Haa ur in the jungle but scared of everything in it,” she wrote.

Ishaan retorted that he, unlike Ananya, did not spend three days ‘crying about an ant bite’. He wrote, “I had a scorpion the size of an iPhone, at least I’m not crying about an ant bite for 3 days.” She claimed that her ant bite was a large one and replied, “@ishaankhatter my ant bite was the size of an iPad!!! Shut up.”

Ishaan and Ananya were paired opposite each other in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, which came out on the pay-per-view streaming service Zee Plex earlier this month. The film is also set to be the first Bollywood film to release in theatres once they reopen. The re-release date has been announced as October 16, a day after theatres across the country are set to reopen. They have been closed since March on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaali Peeli, apart from its OTT release, was also screened at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, all six shows of the film in its opening weekend were sold out at the drive-in theatre in Gurugram. However, it is said to have underperformed in international markets, where it got a limited theatrical release.

Ishaan will be seen next in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Even though the six-part series has already aired on BBC One, it will release in India on Netflix, later this month. The show also stars Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and Shahana Goswami, among others.

