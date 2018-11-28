Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth’s Bali holiday, Mouni Roy at a birthday bash. See pics
While the media attention is currently on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ upcoming wedding and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and TV couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth kept us engaged.bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2018 17:33 IST
With Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 all set to hit the screens this Thursday and no other film in the market, Bollywood celebs had a relaxed day with regard to film promotions. Also, with big weddings and receptions, fans seem to be focussed on the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding activities.
Nonetheless, a few Bollywood celebs did keep the ball rolling on Tuesday and Wednesday. With so much chatter on Bollywood weddings, another couple quietly left Mumbai and are in Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. We are talking about Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth.
Shah Rukh Khan made a quick visit to Bhubaneswar for the inauguration of the hockey world cup on Tuesday.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted as they stepped out for dinner together on Tuesday night. Mira looked pretty in a short red floral dress while Shahid looked nice in casual all-black attire.
A host of Bollywood beauties were seen around town: Kajol was seen at the airport, dressed in a blue and white striped jumpsuit, Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal in an Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, while Shilpa Shetty rocked it in a pale yellow figure-hugging skirt and a white sleeveless top. Mouni Roy was spotted at a birthday bash in a shiny, short skirt while Twinkle Khanna was seen at an exhibition called Breaking Barriers. Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned once again all with her gym look.
First Published: Nov 28, 2018 17:31 IST