It is a scary time to start shooting: Shruti Haasan

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:27 IST

For actor Shruti Haasan, lockdown has been a “crazy challenging time”. The actor, who is currently in Hyderabad for a shoot, shares that she tried to be productive, creative and positive in the last four months. “Besides, the lockdown has allowed me to spend some time and get to know myself better. Apart from writing music and pros, I also did some photoshoots on my own with all the hair, makeup and camera handling done by me alone. I really learnt a lot about it.” The Rocky Handsome (2016) actor believes that the new normal would be about playing by the ear, one day at a time with extreme caution. “I also think people will also learn to be more cost effective, smart and time efficient,” she shares.

Will shooting be a little more challenging with less people on the sets? “Yes, it will be challenging with less people, but I also think it will streamline the work, and people will be more focused. I rather see the positives of it since we don’t have a choice.” Ask her if she thinks people will prefer to watch movies on OTT than on the big screen once things open up, and she says, “Eventually, when things are safer, people will still go to theatre because it’s a wholesome experience. People have like OTT as a platform to enjoy cinema and content through their comfort of their home. They are two completely separate experiences.”

Haasan, who is currently in Hyderabad for a shoot, admits that “It is a scary time to start shooting”. However, she says, “There are a lot of livelihoods that are dependent on the entertainment industry. It is difficult financially for so many people. So, if we can get back to work carefully and responsibly, I think it is important for everyone.”

Speaking about the ongoing debate of nepotism in the industry, Haasan says, “It is a really sensitive topic. I understand the value my surname holds and I understand that it opened the door and there is arguing or debating that. But there are also things like favouritism and campism that exists. But I can tell with my hand on my heart that yes though the door opened [for me] because of my surname, but I am very well aware of the work I have put in and the rejections I faced.”