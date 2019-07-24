Jabariya Jodi song Ki Honda Pyaar: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra revisit school romance

The latest song from Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi, Ki Honda Pyaar, is out and Twitter is calling it the perfect break-up song, after Kabir Singh’s Bekhayali.

Titled Ki Honda Pyaar, it plays out as a background song. The visuals flip between flashbacks of school days and current day Sidharth and Parineeti. Arijit Singh has lent his voice for the song that has been composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Raj Shekhar. Sharing the song, Sidharth wrote, “Love doesn’t always need to be figured out. #KiHondaPyaar in the magical voice of Arijit Singh, out now!”

Love doesn’t always need to be figured out. #KiHondaPyaar in the magical voice of Arijit Singh, out now!https://t.co/rDSCoIidcT — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 24, 2019

Based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) rampant in Bihar, Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit theatres on August 2. The grooms used to be kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced into marriage in order to avoid dowry.

While the song comes across as a melodious and soulful number, the use of Punjabi language in a story about Bihar seems misplaced. Jabariya Jodi brings Parineeti and Sidharth together for the second time —they earlier romanced each other in Hasee Toh Phasee. Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:01 IST