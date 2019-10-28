Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s Diwali pic is all about sibling love. See it here

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned up for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Diwali puja on Sunday morning in a pretty pink and green South Indian half sari. A picture with her half brother Arjun Kapoor from the puja is creating waves, thanks to their sibling love on display.

In the picture, Arjun has his protective arms around Janhvi, as they smile for the camera. The picture got a lot of response from their family members and industry friends. Varun Dhawan jokingly wrote “Bhaiya ji superhit’ while Sonam Kapoor and Mohit Marwah left red heart emojis.

Karan’s Diwali puja saw a number of other stars turn up. Names included Janhvi and Arjun’s uncle, actor Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Among the girls, barring Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar, too, made an appearance. In fact, Varun and Sara, who are working together in David Dhawan’s remake of the ’90 superhit film, Coolie No 1 also posed for pictures together on their respective Instagram pages.

Janhvi and Kartik will soon star in a remake of Karan’s older film, Dostana. Sara and Kartik have already finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s sequel for his hit film, Love Aaj Kal. Meanwhile, Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar, too, have shot for a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Pandey.

Sidharth has been shooting for Shershaah, the Vikram Batra biopic, while Arjun has been busy filming Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. Janhvi will be seen playing a defence personnel in the Karan’s home production, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, in which she will be seen in the titular role.

Karan will return to direction with, Takht, which will star a host of big names from the industry including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi, Bhumi and Anil. The film will begin shooting some time early next year. The film is a retelling of the struggle for power in the Mughal court with Ranveer reportedly playing the role of Dara Shikoh and Vicky essaying the role of Aurangzeb.

