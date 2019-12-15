e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor goes sight-seeing in Varanasi with friends, hides her face from the crowd. See pics, video

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of pictures and video clips from her sight-seeing trip through the alleys of Varanasi.

bollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Janhvi Kapoor with her friends in Varanasi.
Janhvi Kapoor with her friends in Varanasi.
         

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was in Varanasi with friends and has shared pictures and video clips of her time in the ancient city. The actor took to Instagram stories to share them, some of which show her with her face covered.

Wearing a simple salwar kameez and large earrings, Janhvi looks every bit a desi beauty. She is accompanied by two friends (whose names were not revealed) and can be seen roaming around-town to get a feel of the place. In some of the pictures, her face is partially covered in a dupatta. She also attended the Ganga Aarti at the river bank.

 

View this post on Instagram

👶👶👶

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Friends Forever❤

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

 

View this post on Instagram

J's Instagram stories!

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Performing Ganga Aarti

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

 

View this post on Instagram

She's LOVE❤

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Janhvi in Varanasi.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Janhvi get papped at Mumbai Airport earlier today!

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

Sharing one picture, which has the three of them seated, which a collage of many small pictures in the back, Janhvi simply added three face emojis. Cousin Sonam Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor left heart emojis in the comments. Additionally, Anil wrote how he “loved this pic”.

Janhvi, who made her box office debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects including Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza. Gunjan Saxena is based on India’s first female Indian Air Force pilot to take part in a combat role. Gunjan flew a Cheetah helicopter during the Kargil War to rescue wounded soldiers. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi and is a Karan Johar production.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan shine at Armaan Jain’s roka, Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu attend. See pics, video

Roofi Afza, meanwhile, is a horror comedy and also stars Raj Kummar Rao. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2, another Karan Johar production which will also star Kartik Aaryan and newcomer, Lakshya. The film’s shoot, which began in Chandigarh and was to continue in Delhi, had to be called off owing to poor air quality in National Capital Region in November this year.

Janhvi will also make her web series debut with Ghost Stories, an ensemble of four stories, made by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee. Janhvi features in the section made by Zoya. It releases on January 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Internet cut off in parts of Bengal amid protests against Citizenship Act
Internet cut off in parts of Bengal amid protests against Citizenship Act
Uttar Pradesh man selling biryani slapped, beaten over his caste near Delhi
Uttar Pradesh man selling biryani slapped, beaten over his caste near Delhi
India vs WI LIVE: Rohit, Iyer build after Cottrell’s twin strikes
India vs WI LIVE: Rohit, Iyer build after Cottrell’s twin strikes
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’: Airline chief in Facebook post
‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’: Airline chief in Facebook post
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news