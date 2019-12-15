Janhvi Kapoor goes sight-seeing in Varanasi with friends, hides her face from the crowd. See pics, video

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was in Varanasi with friends and has shared pictures and video clips of her time in the ancient city. The actor took to Instagram stories to share them, some of which show her with her face covered.

Wearing a simple salwar kameez and large earrings, Janhvi looks every bit a desi beauty. She is accompanied by two friends (whose names were not revealed) and can be seen roaming around-town to get a feel of the place. In some of the pictures, her face is partially covered in a dupatta. She also attended the Ganga Aarti at the river bank.

Sharing one picture, which has the three of them seated, which a collage of many small pictures in the back, Janhvi simply added three face emojis. Cousin Sonam Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor left heart emojis in the comments. Additionally, Anil wrote how he “loved this pic”.

Janhvi, who made her box office debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects including Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afza. Gunjan Saxena is based on India’s first female Indian Air Force pilot to take part in a combat role. Gunjan flew a Cheetah helicopter during the Kargil War to rescue wounded soldiers. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi and is a Karan Johar production.

Roofi Afza, meanwhile, is a horror comedy and also stars Raj Kummar Rao. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2, another Karan Johar production which will also star Kartik Aaryan and newcomer, Lakshya. The film’s shoot, which began in Chandigarh and was to continue in Delhi, had to be called off owing to poor air quality in National Capital Region in November this year.

Janhvi will also make her web series debut with Ghost Stories, an ensemble of four stories, made by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee. Janhvi features in the section made by Zoya. It releases on January 1.

