Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on late actor’s wedding anniversary, Sushmita shares glimpse of her acting comeback

bollywood

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:25 IST

Priyanka Chopra concerned as Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, says mom Madhu, brother Siddharth in ‘beloved home city’

Priyanka Chopra is concerned as her ‘beloved home city’ Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga -- the first such storm to threaten the coastal city in over a century. She took to Twitter to share a list of dos and don’ts issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and revealed that her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Siddharth Chopra are in the city.

(Read full story here)

Aarya teaser: Sushmita Sen gives us first look at her acting comeback on Hotstar, watch

Sushmita Sen has teased her return to acting, the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series Aarya. Sharing a short video on Instagram, she wrote, “Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!!” Asking fans to guess what the show is about, Sushmita wrote in her caption, “Now it’s your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon!!!”

(Read full story here)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece accuses his brother of sexual harassment, reveals his response ‘he is your uncle, can’t do this’: report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle at Jamia police station in Delhi, as per a Times of India report. She has alleged that she was abused when she was a child.

(Read full story here)

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates parents Sridevi, Boney Kapoor’s eternal love on their 24 wedding anniversary with a pic. See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a picture of her parents -- producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi -- on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary. The picture shows Boney and Sridevi embracing each other, smiling for the camera.

(Read full story here)

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya anniversary, 10 times he showed off their love on Instagram: ‘Father said you must marry her’

Actors and Bollywood beloved senior couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To join the celebrations we are bringing you the 10 times he shared pictures and posts dedicated to his wife on his Instagram account.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more