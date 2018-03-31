Jumme Ki Raat: Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan recreate the song on little Ahil’s birthday. Watch video

On the occasion of little Ahil’s second birthday, uncle Salman Khan and mother Arpita Khan had a grand party. Jacqueline Fernandez, who was one of the guests took to Instagram stories to share pictures and videos from event. In one such video, she is dancing to one of her hit songs with Arpita Khan.

The song they chose was Jumme Ki Raat from 2014 film Kick. Arpita recreated Salman Khan’s unique moves from the song.

The video was posted on Instagram by the handle News.Seter.

The birthday party also saw Bobby Deol, who Jacqueline referred to as a party animal. Bobby Deol, who is working with Salman Khan in Race 3, was seen having a good time.

Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Race 3 directed by Remo D’Souza. However, the film boasts of other major actors like Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah as well.

Read: Baaghi 2 movie review: Goa bears Tiger Shroff’s wrath and so do we

Salman Khan is also working on Bharat with Ali Abbas Zafar, Dabangg 3 directed by Prabhu Deva and Kick 2.

Here’s the original song:

Follow @htshowbiz for more