Kabir Singh box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor’s film stays steady, makes an estimated Rs 22 crores

There is no stopping Kabir Singh’s run at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor film remained steady at the box office on the second day of the release. The film has collected an estimated Rs 21 to Rs 22 crores on its second day.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film has made an estimated Rs 21-22 nett on Saturday. This is not a major growth from day one, but the report added that films that open big and maintain a steady collection through Saturday have a better chance of turning into a hit.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had on Friday tweeted the opening figures. He said that the film had made Rs 20.21 crores in domestic market. Youth and masses had taken to the film in a big way.

He had written: “#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]... Biggest non-holiday opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz”

#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]... Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Also read: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, her response wins over internet. Watch video

The Box Office India report mentioned that though Kabir Singh was not a family film, there was a chance that it would emerge as Shahid’s ‘highest’ solo hit in just three days.

Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, tells the story of a brilliant but flawed medical student with major anger management issues. He goes on a self-destructive path, after his girlfriend is married off to someone else.

Lapped up by audience, the film has come in for heavy cricitism by reviewers. The Hindustan Times review called the film “an obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity” and Kabir, the character a “a bully, an abuser of women, an alcoholic surgeon, and a foulmouthed hothead”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 09:18 IST