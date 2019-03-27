Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya BTS video reveals Alia Bhatt never trained in Kathak. Watch

When Kalank song Ghar More Pardesiya landed, Alia Bhatt was showered with love and praises for her classical moves, given she was collaborating with Madhuri Dixit in the dance number who is considered one of the most accomplished dancers in the industry. Alia has now revealed that she has “never trained in Kathak” in her life. The makers of the ambitious period love saga, Kalank, have released a behind-the-scenes video from the song and it shows Alia, Varun and Madhuri talking about how they got the song in place.

Also read: New Avengers Endgame posters reveal fates of Loki and Shuri, Twitter can’t handle it

Pritam has composed music for Ghar More Pardesiya that has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Shreya Ghosal and Vaishali Mhade have sang the number. “I was very nervous before the song, I have never trained in Kathak in my life.Luckily for me, she (Madhuri) wasn’t dancing along with me. Otherwise, I don’t know what would have happened,” Alia says in the video. A woman’s voice also tells us that pictures from the Ramayana were pulled out and almost everything was put together nearly a year before the song was shot.

Alia Bhatt training for Kalank’s Ghar More Pardesiya.

Producer Karan Johar is also caught in an interesting moment in the video. Just after a close-up and detailed description of the chandelier used in the song, Karan is shown surprised and puts his hand on his chest as he is awestruck. “This is for you, Swagat hai,” he tells Madhuri who has her back to the camera.

Varun, Alia and Madhuri talk about the song and sound impressed with the imagery created for the song. Madhuri also talks about the scope of the song and says, “The creativity in the song is amazing, the imagery is just mind-blowing. The whole relationship between me and Alia gets established in the song, shot in a very contemporary way, even though it is a bhajan.”

Watch the entire video here

“While I trained in Indian classical dancing for nearly a year, I dedicated two months to this particular song. Pandit Birju Maharaj helped me crack the expressions. I consulted him a week before we shot the song,” Alia had earlier told a tabloid.

Abhishek Varman, of 2 States fame, has directed Kalank that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. It is set to hit theatres on April 17 and was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by the late Yash Johar. Kalank has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:56 IST