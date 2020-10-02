Kalki Koechlin shares a cute rain-ready picture of daughter Sappho: ‘Under the same umbrella’

bollywood

Actor Kalki Koechlin on Friday shared an adorable picture of her baby daughter Sappho. The picture saw many of her industry friends shower love on it.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Under the same umbrella #sangeeta #sappho.” Kalki doesn’t feature in the picture. It shows Sappho sitting with a woman under the same umbrella. The two sit an angle such that their side profiles are visible. It appears the woman is named Sangeeta, going by one of the hashtags. Sappho looks adorably at the woman.

Richa Chadha showered her love on the post and dropped a number of heart emojis. Kirti Kulhari wrote, “oh my god... this picture,” followed by a bunch of heart emojis. Her fans also dropped messages. One said: “This is a beautiful photo!” while another said: “Awwdorable.” “For them its their whole world under that umbrella... innocence,” read another comment.

Kalki often shares pictures of her little one. Sharing one where Sappho is deep in sleep, she wrote: “Early feminist leanings, #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history.” The picture shows Sappho, sleeping with a book named Blood Red Sister Rose by Thomas Keneally under her hand.

Another adorable picture shows baby Sappho lying on her belly as her mother aced a difficult yoga pose. Yet another picture had the mother and daughter celebrating breastfeeding week.

Sappho was born on September 7 this year. Sharing the news Kalki had written: “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

Kalki and her partner Guy Hershberg named their daughter after Greek poet Sappho, known for her lyrics.

