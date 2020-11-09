e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut demands Arnab Goswami’s release, attacks Maharashtra govt: ‘I had one house, even that was demolished’

Kangana Ranaut demands Arnab Goswami’s release, attacks Maharashtra govt: ‘I had one house, even that was demolished’

Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack on Uddhav Thackeray’s government, as she demanded the release of Arnab Goswami.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut has again targeted the Maharashtra government.
Kangana Ranaut has again targeted the Maharashtra government.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has again attacked the Maharashtra government, as she demanded the release of journalist Arnab Goswami. The news anchor is in judicial custody in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

On Monday afternoon, Kangana tweeted, “Ye sattaon ke thekedaar gareebon ka haq maar ke jo baithe hai, bade vichar hain ye kismet ke maare hamse poochte hai ye iraade hamare, ham ko iss ladai se kya haasil hoga tanashahon, ek ghar banaya tha wo bhi tudwa kar baithe hain #WeWantArnabBack (These contractors of power who have defrauded the poor question our intentions, what will we get out of fighting the despots, I had one house and even that has been destroyed).”

Kangana has been a vocal supporter of Arnab. Earlier, in a video shared on Twitter, she had said, “I want to ask the Maharashtra government that today, you went inside Arnab Goswami’s house, beat him, pulled him by his hair, assaulted him. How many houses will you break? How many throats will you choke, how many people’s hair will your pull and how many voices will you silence? Sonia Sena, how many mouths will you gag? These voices will keep growing. Before us, so many martyrs’ throats were slit, they were hanged for their right to free speech. No matter, you will silence, many others will rise.”

Goswami and two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018, over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused. He was later remanded to judicial custody till November 18 with the other accused.

