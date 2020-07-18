Kangana Ranaut says she will return her Padma Shri if she can’t prove her claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 07:37 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has vowed to return her Padma Shri should she be unable to prove the claims she has made about actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Speaking to Republic TV, Kangana said that she was summoned by the police in the case.

“They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana said. “I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she added.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was 34 years old and was reportedly suffering from depression. In a couple of videos last month, Kangana had talked about the pressure and rejection he was facing from Bollywood and the media. She blasted blind items written about him in the media and called his death a ‘murder’, planned by the ‘movie mafia’.

Kangana also quoted Sushant’s father, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and even read out a few blind items published about Sushant by the media. She said that she never said anything when the media targeted her but confronted a journalist after they spoke ‘against freedom fighter’, referring to Rani Laxmi Bai.

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shaken us but there are people who are running a parallel narrative and saying that he committed suicide because he was depressed. How can a person’s mind be weak if he holds ranks in engineering entrances?” she asked.

“In his last interviews, he is clearly asking why is the industry not accepting him. He felt like a leftover. Do you feel that this does not hold importance in this incident (his demise),” she asked. “This was not a suicide but a planned murder. The only mistake that Sushant made was to succumb to their planning,” she said.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, however, said on Friday that the police is not suspecting any foul play in Sushant’s death so far. He also said that there is no need for a CBI investigation in the case.

