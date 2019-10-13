Kangana Ranaut, Vaani Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari sizzle on the ramp at India Fashion Week. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:17 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Vaani Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari headed to Delhi to add some glamour to the India Fashion Week. Kangana brought the curtains down at the fashion week on Saturday as she walked the ramp in a black-and-white outfit.

Kangana took to the ramp in a white shirt and black tulle skirt complimented with multiple kundan necklaces and her makeup on-point. She had her centre-parted hair neatly tied at the back. The actor was recently involved in a controversy when Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapsee Pannu reacted to reports that Kangana was first offered the part, only for her to turn it down. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had written in a tweet that Kangana turned down the offer because she wanted an age-appropriate actor to play the part.

Vaani Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release War, walked the ramp for designer Payal Singhal in a sequinned tulle gown with a centre slit. She had her hair open in soft curls with subtle makeup.

Her film War recorded the second highest Friday collections of all time and continues to move towards the Rs 300 crore mark. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and currently stands at Rs 235 crore.

Vaani Kapoor walks the ramp at India Fashion Week. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonam Kapoor, who was in the city to support designer Anamika Khanna was spotted at the fashion week in a white sari paired with a colourful shrug. The actor has just returned from her Maldives vacation and flown to Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja for the show. Her last film outing, The Zoya Factor sank without a trace at the box office.

Aditi Rao Hydari, too, made her presence felt at the fashion week and was spotted in a sequinned green lehenga. She complemented it with diamond jewellery.

