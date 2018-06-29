Karan Johar hails Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s Sanju as ‘number 1 mainstream film of our times’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is happy with Vicky Kaushal finding success with Raazi and Sanju, and says he is turning out to be a “bonafide movie star”.

“Vicky Kaushal is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star. There is nothing this talented actor can’t do,” Karan tweeted on Friday. The filmmaker also lauded his performance in Sanju - which released on Friday.

“He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth! He made me cry with him....superb. What a year he is having,” added Karan.

Encompassing such a tumultuous and rollercoaster life in this duration...and still holding onto the emotional energy and non stop humour is a mammoth achievement!! Please hail the NUMBER 1 Mainstream film of our times!!! RAJKUMAR HIRANI #sanju — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor is just such a BRILLIANT and GIFTED actor!!! What an outstanding portrayal! Never allowing mimickry to get the better of him or letting even a single note go into a zone of caricature!! He holds this narrative like a legend! #sanju — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

VICKY KAUSHAL is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star!!! There is nothing this talented actor can’t do!!! He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth!! He made me cry with him....superb!!!! @vickykaushal09 and what a year he is having!!!!! #sanju — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

Overall congratulations to the team of this BLOCKBUSTER!!! VINOD CHOPRA and @foxstarhindi for the box office juggernaut called #Sanju!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018

On Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju, Karan posted: “Encompassing such a tumultuous and roller-coaster life in this duration...and still holding onto the emotional energy and non-stop humour is a mammoth achievement! Please hail the number 1 Mainstream film of our times -- Sanju.”

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

“Ranbir Kapoor is just such a brilliant and gifted actor. What an outstanding portrayal! Never allowing mimickry to get the better of him or letting even a single note go into a zone of caricature. He holds this narrative like a legend,” added Karan.

Vicky Kaushal was also seen in Karan Johar’s short film, which was part of the Netflix anthology titled Lust Stories. He was paired opposite Kiara Advani in the short.

Follow @htshowbiz for more