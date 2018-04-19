Karan Johar is the first Indian director at Madame Tussauds

Karan Johar can add another feather to his already crowded cap. The director-producer-actor-TV host-RJ-agony aunt is also the first filmmaker from India to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds.On Thursday, Karan tweeted a photograph of himself, holding a briefcase in one hand and a wax imprint of his palm on the other hand. One can also spot a copy of his biography, An Unsuitable Boy.

“Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly... Will have further details about when and where soon! Madame Tussauds,” he captioned the image.

Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious @MadameTussauds ...thank you to the entire team in London who worked tirelessly ...will have further details about when and where soon!!! #MadameTussauds #iifamadametusaauds pic.twitter.com/pbLuVs3hER — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 19, 2018

Details about the launch of his wax figure are still under wraps. However, we are most interested to find out where the filmmaker’s statue will be kept.

On the work front, Karan has announced Student Of The Year 2 and Kalank, which features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt.