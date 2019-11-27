Kareena Kapoor brings son Taimur along for a cooking class at Chandigarh hotel. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh with actor Aamir Khan. Kareena’s son Taimur has also joined her in the city and on Tuesday, the mother-son duo spent quality time together, baking cakes and making ice creams.

Chef Vijay Chauhan of Oberoi Chandigarh has shared pictures from a recent cooking session attended by Kareena and Taimur at the hotel. The photos show Kareena and Taimur wearing white aprons and the tall chef’s hats in the kitchen. “It was a great pleasure to meet #actress #bollywood #therealkareenakapoor and #taimuralikhan and She attend cookery sessions about ice cream and cup cakes.#taimuralikhan made yummy #icecream for his Mom,” Chauhan captioned the post.

Kareena and Aamir were recently spotted in Rupnagar, Punjab. The actors, who have previously worked in films Talaash and 3 Idiots, were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to film the project.

An official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir and Kareena had earlier filmed some portions in Chandigarh before heading to Rupnagar.

During the shooting of the film, Aamir took some time off to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Bhatta Sahib here, which is associated with 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Aamir, who was dressed in an off-white shirt, a saffron turban and had a free flowing beard, was honoured with a siropa (robe of honour) by the gurudwara authorities, an official said on Saturday.

The actor released the first look of the film on Monday, introducing him as the titular character. Kareena’s pictures from the sets were also leaked online. She will play Robin Wright’s part in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2020. Kareena will be seen in Good Newwz before that on December 27. She stars in the film with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

