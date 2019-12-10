Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur feature in epic photo from Sharmila Tagore’s birthday

bollywood

The birthday celebrations of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who turned 75 on Sunday, are still far from over. Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a family portrait, featuring the two of them with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya. She joked that the little munchkins, Taimur and Inaaya, were only interested in the cake.

“With so many people in one frame it’s impossible to get a shot where everyone’s eyes are open (sorry bhai) or where everyone is looking at the camera - Tim and Inni have eyes only for the cake! Happy Birthday Amman. 08.12.19 #sherbagh,” she captioned the picture.

The picture was taken at Sujan Sher Bagh, a luxurious tented camp near Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, where they were for the weekend. Shweta Bachchan Nanda complimented the happy family and wrote, “How lovely. Happy birthday.”

Earlier, pictures of Saif, Kareena and Taimur taking a jeep to a tiger safari surfaced online. Kunal also shared a picture of Soha, Inaaya and him on their way to the safari. “Humsafari. #wildlife #family #safari #tigers #ranthambore #incredibleindia,” he captioned the click.

Saif and Kareena turned muses for Kunal on the trip. He shared pictures of the couple on Instagram and wrote, “My camera just loves these two. And so do I. Saif & Kareena. #khemsterclick #nightshot #aboutlastnight #fire #firelight #firelighting #love.”

On Sunday, Soha treated her Instagram followers to a sneak-peek of Sharmila’s birthday celebrations. She shared a picture of the veteran actor sitting with granddaughter Inaaya in her lap. There were pancakes on a plate in front of them, with “Happy b’day” written in chocolate sauce. “Birthday pancakes!!” the picture was captioned.

Meanwhile, Sharmila is set to make an appearance on Season 2 of Kareena’s popular radio show, What Women Want, the trailer of which released earlier this month. While Saif will also be in one of the episodes, Soha was a guest on the first season of the show.

