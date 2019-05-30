Karisma Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Biwi No 1, shares a throwback pic with Salman Khan

Actor Karisma Kapoor marked twenty years of her superhit film, Biwi No 1 on Wednesday by sharing two pictures on her Instagram. While one is a behind-the-scenes shot, the other is a poster of the film.

Sharing them, Karisma wrote: “20 years of Biwi no 1 during the song “Hai Hai Mirch Uff Uff Mirchi” sharing a joke (and some secrets) with @beingsalmankhan. Memories forever @david.dhawan @bhagnani_vashu @poojafilms” The song Hai Hai Mirchi Uff Uff Mirchi was a huge hit back then.

The pictures drew response from a number of celebrities. While fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sohail Khan’s wife Seema shared heart emojis in response to the picture, actor Bhumi Pednekar called it her “Fav fav fav film”. Actor Athiya Shetty too wrote: “Fav.” Sushmita Sen, who played Salman’s girlfriend in the film, also shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Wow! Time flies.”

Biwi No. 1, which released in 1999, was a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. Besides Salman, Karisma, and Sushmita, the film also featured Anil Kapoor and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of that year.

Karisma has not been seen in movies in a long time, she will soon star in an Alt Balaji web show called Mentalhood. The 44-year-old actor shared several posters of the show which signifies her character as a mother. “Being a mom is a full-time job that you cannot clock out of. But it’s my favourite thing in the entire world! Every day is a new lesson, a new challenge. And we’re always learning and working at it. So more power to all moms out there! Come accompany me on this mental ride,” she captioned the post.

