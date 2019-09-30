e-paper
Kartik Aaryan starts preparation for Dostana 2, shares pic with film’s script

Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture with the script of his upcoming film Dostana 2. He will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:58 IST

Asian News International
Kartik Aaryan will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.
Kartik Aaryan will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.
         

Bollywood’s dashing actor Kartik Aaryan who currently has a handful of films in his kitty including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiya, has started preparation for his next film Dostana 2 which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.

The young actor shared a picture of him posing with the film’s script on Instagram on Monday and captioned it with, “The preparations of Dostana2 begin.”

 

Some time back, ace filmmaker Karan Johar had welcomed newbie Lakshya on board. Introducing the new lad to the people, Karan shared the picture of Lakshya and wrote, “Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from there on, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings.”

In another tweet, the filmmaker cleared that Lakshya is not from the film industry and has been selected through a “legit audition process”.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 lights up Twitter with hilarious memes on Salman Khan

 

Earlier, Karan had announced the sequel of the 2008 comedy-drama Dostana and tweeted that apart from Kartik and Janhvi, the film will star a ‘suitable boy.’ The film directed by Collin D’Cunha is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D’Cunha.

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 2008 release Dostana caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plot but also earned criticism for how it represented homosexuality.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 13:58 IST

