Katrina Kaif, other stars meet Salman Khan at his Mumbai home. See pics

Katrina Kaif was one of the first stars to meet Salman Khan when he finally returned to his Mumbai home on Saturday after spending two night in Jodhpur Central Jail. Katrina, Daisy Shah, Hume Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were spotted by the paparazzi gathered outside Salman’s home.

Katrina has worked with Salman in films like Ek Tha Tiger and it’s sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. She was also his girlfriend for almost seven years. Daisy worked with Salman in Jai Ho and will soon be seen with him in Race 3.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez were also spotted outside Salman’s home. Check out their pics:

Salman received a hero’s welcome on Saturday evening upon his arrival in Mumbai. Thousands of fans and media persons gathered outside Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments for their ‘bhai’s’ customary wave. He was joined by his father, nephew Ahil, bodyguard Shera and his sisters Arpita and Alvira at his home’s balcony where he greeted the fans.

Cute #aahilsharma with #SalmanKhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

Salman was awarded five years’ sentence by a Jodhpur court on being found guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He had to spend two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail before he was finally released on bail on Saturday afternoon.

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, who were also accused in the case, were acquitted on Thursday itself.

Read: Bollywood celebrates Salman Khan’s bail with photos, wishes on social media

Salman will now resume work on Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, in which he stars with Jacqueline, Bobby, Daisy and Anil Kapoor .

Follow @htshowbiz for more