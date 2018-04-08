Katrina Kaif prayed for Salman Khan at Siddhivinayak before verdict. See pics

Katrina Kaif visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai a day before Salman Khan’s verdict in the blackbuck poaching case on Thursday. She gave company to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil.

Katrina was dressed in a simple white suit and carried Ahil in her arms as they left the temple. Ahil was spotted by the paparazzi playing in Katrina’s lap.

Katrina Kaif after having Darshan in Siddhivinayak Mandir. Her forehead. 😍 😍 😍 God will always bless you my love. pic.twitter.com/079anIDayv — Teluguvadu_Katrinafan95.KatholicKATRINASTANI (@Katrinafan95) April 5, 2018

Ahead of Salman's verdict: Katrina Kaif and Arpita Khan Sharma visit Siddhivinayak temple - GNS News (satire) (press release) (blog) https://t.co/7Pj54Fjvzf pic.twitter.com/WnYpzOEzVB — KATRINA KAIF FC #KatrinaKaif #TigerZindaHai #TZH (@KatrinaKaifKaty) April 5, 2018

Baby #aahilsharma with #katrinakaif A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 3, 2018 at 10:08pm PDT

Salman and Katrina have worked together in several films and had also dated for almost seven years until 2010. Their last release, Tiger Zinda Hai, proved to be a massive hit at the box office.

Katrina also visited Salman at his Mumbai home on Saturday after he was granted bail by a Jodhpur court in the two-decades-old case, in which he has been sentenced to a five-year prison term for killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998 while shooting for their film, Hum Saath Saath Hain. After spending two nights in jail, the actor took a private jet from Jodhpur at around 5.50 pm and landed in Mumbai at about 7.10 pm.

