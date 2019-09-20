Katrina Kaif saves photographer from incoming traffic, Arjun Kapoor scolds him for not being careful. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:09 IST

Actors Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor had to scream at a photographer on Thursday night but not for a reason you’d expect. The two were spotted together at the screening of Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor when the paparazzi surrounded them for photographs.

In his bid to click the perfect picture of the stars, one photographer got a little too careless. With his camera facing the stars, the photographer was walking back onto the road. However, Katrina saw a car coming in and screamed at the photographer to warn him. “Ek second ek second!,” she shouted while holding out her hand at him. The photographer apologised profusely on realising what had happened.

“OK OK! Sorry sorry!,” the photographer said as Arjun screamed, “Ae sambhal na! (be careful!)”. Arjun and Katrina then walked away to their car.

Katrina’s fan praised her for helping the photographer on Instagram. “This human being is so pure,” wrote one. “Our kindest queen Katrina Kaif,” wrote another.

Katrina and Arjun are good friends and often tease each other about their pictures on Instagram. Recently, Katrina shared a soulful picture of herself on Instagram and captioning it with a coffee mug. Arjun, known for his sense of humour, commented on her post referencing the cup with Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan show. “The emoji has nothing to do with the picture Katrina... is that a clue for Karan to join u for Koffee on Takht ???” he wrote.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi tears up talking about his love for Manoj Bajpayee, says he took his slippers from a hotel

Katrina, responded with a description of her picture and the significance of the emoji. “Arjun Kapoor this is the body language when one drinks coffee,” she wrote.

Katrina was last seen with Salman Khan in Bharat. Her next release will be Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The actor also performed at the IIFA Awards night on Wednesday in Mumbai. Arjun has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 20:08 IST