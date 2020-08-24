Katrina Kaif shares happy throwback photo with Anushka Sharma: ‘We were fully present & happy in this moment’

bollywood

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma share a very close bond. The two have worked together alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan and 2018 film Zero. Reminiscing the old days, Katrina has now shared a throwback picture with Anushka on Instagram.

Sharing the happy picture which shows the two of them huddled together on a couch, Katrina wrote, “Just felt happy seeing this pic @anushkasharma.”

Anushka was happy to relive old memories and replied in the comments section, “It’s because we were fully present & happy in this moment! Shine your brightest dear Katrina.”

Katrina has occasionally shared videos of her playing cricket at home or on a film set. She once shared a video of herself batting during a cricket match on the sets of her film Bharat and asked Anushka to request her cricketer husband Virat Kohli to have a look at her batting skills. The video shows Katrina hitting some good shots with the Gully Boy song Apna Times Aayega playing in the background.

“Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team. some room for improvement in my swing, but over all not a bad all rounder. #apnatimeaayega,” she wrote in a message for Anushka in the caption.

Anushka and Katrina did not have any scenes together in Zero but did share the screen in a few scenes in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Opening up about the easy equation they share with each other, Anushka had once told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “It is always very easy to work with Katrina. I think, she is a very non-pretentious kind of actor. She is just very chill and we both really feel comfortable in each other’s presence. It is always a good feeling, when I am with her.” She also calls Katrina her favourite co-star.

