Katrina Kaif shares photos of herself dressed as bride, playing board games with team on set

Katrina Kaif shares photos of herself dressed as bride, playing board games with team on set

Katrina Kaif has shared pictures of herself dressed up as bride, enjoying a break from shoot with her team.

bollywood Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif played some board games with her team.
Actor Katrina Kaif knows how to have some fun even with her packed schedule. She has shared a bunch of pictures and a video from a recent shoot, enjoying a board game with her team.

The photos show Katrina dressed as a bride in her pink lehenga and heavy jewellery. She and her team is sitting around a table outside her trailer, playing a game of Sequence. She is joined by her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori and make-up artist Daniel Bauer.

 

“On set shenanigans,” Katrina captioned the video. Actor Priyanka Chopra gave her a ‘like’ and even her fans loved seeing her as a bride. “You looking so gorgeous,” read one comment. “Love your traditional look,” wrote another fan. “Omg you look just gorgeous @katrinakaif , love you so much dear Mam,” read another comment.

 

Katrina was last seen on the big screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Salman Khan. She recently took to Instagram to wish the director on his birthday. She shared a picture of her with Zafar in which she was seen playfully holding the neck of the 38-year-old director. “Happy birthday buddy @aliabbaszafar ....... May this be the new for new adventures and the conquer new heights .... I’m always here by your side( mostly without my hand around ur neck),” she captioned the picture.

 

My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast 😊I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood 😋 I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba

She also recently took the ‘What’s in your dabba’ challenge. She shared picture of herself with her breakfast as she was seen feasting on some idlis. “My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet ... so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one .....Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast. I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be. Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood. I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba.”

