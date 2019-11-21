Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Contestant fails to guess Deepika Padukone’s debut, do you know the correct answer?

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:44 IST

A seemingly straight question about Deepika Padukone’s debut appears to have become the highlight of Wednesday’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 episode. Amitabh Bachchan kicked off last night’s episode with Tuesday’s rollover contestant Prerana, an entrepreneur from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. After using up all four lifelines to reach the Rs 3.2 lakh mark, she was stumped by the eleventh question.

The question, with a prize money of Rs 6.40 lakh was: “Who made her debut as a lead actress in a movie titled Aishwarya?” The options were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor.

Since Prerana was guaranteed to take home at least Rs 3.20 lakh, she decided to take a guess and opted for Sonam Kapoor. However, the correct answer was Deepika Padukone.

While many remember Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om as Deepika’s big screen debut, she actually made her foray with the Kannada blockbuster in 2006, in which she played the titular role. A remake of the Telugu film Manmadhudu, the film also featured Upendra and Daisy Bopanna in pivotal roles.

In 2008, Deepika got a dream launch in Bollywood. She made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Farah Khan film, in which she essayed the double roles of Shantipriya and Sandy. Sonam, on the other hand, made her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2009. The film also marked Ranbir Kapoor’s entry in Bollywood.

Aishwarya, which was Prerana’s original guess, made her debut with a double role in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil political drama Iruvar. The film also featured Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Gautami Tadimalla, Tabu and Nassar in key roles.

After Prerana, the next contestant on the hot seat was Ankeeta Kaul Ahlawat, a technology analyst hailing from Panchkula, Haryana. By the end of the episode, she won Rs 2,000, and will be a rollover contestant in tonight’s episode.