Kriti Kharbanda reveals her ‘malaria wala face’, asks fans for memes as she recuperates

Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is recovering after being diagnosed with malaria. She asked her fans to share memes with her, as she’s getting bored.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Kriti Kharbanda was recently seen in Taish.
Kriti Kharbanda was recently seen in Taish.
         

Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is recovering after being diagnosed with malaria. The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, saying she is "doing better" and looking forward to getting back to work. 

"Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world it's just visiting, not here to stay because I need to get back to work. To all those who are worried about me, I'm doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow. I feel a little s****y from time to time, but that's okay," she wrote.

She further said the year 2020 has taught her to be patient and self-love. "Will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love. PS. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do," she added. 

 

The most recently featured in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, opposite the likes of Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film started streaming on ZEE5 from October 29.

The actor was supposed to start shooting for her next project, Devanshu Singh's 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey. However, due to her health issues, the shoot has been put on hold.

