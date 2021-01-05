Kriti Sanon fulfills her dream of riding a bike to this song on sets of Bachchan Pandey, reveals it was ‘day 1 of learning’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 08:55 IST

Kriti Sanon recently got to fulfill one of her dreams and the video shared by her on Instagram is proof how happy the actor was to be able to accomplish her goal. She is seen riding a bike in the video and shared it with the Lucky Ali song Hairat playing in the background.

She wrote along with the video, “Four wheels Move the body, Two wheels Move the soul.. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!” The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is seen in a brown high-neck and denims, with a helmet and knee pads while confidently riding a back on an empty road. A team member is seen riding on another bike behind her.

Her industry colleagues and fans were all praise for the actor as her happiness was clearly visible in the video. It received more than 870000 likes within a few hours, including one each from Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Preity Zinta dropped multiple fire emojis while Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a heart in reaction to the video. Dia Mirza commented, “Arrey waah”, Varun Sharma wrote, “Gedddddiiiiii.” When one of Kriti’s friends asked her when did she learn to ride the bike, the actor answered, “this is day 1 of learning,” along with a laughing emoji.

Kriti, who recently recovered from Covid-19, just resumed the shoot for her next, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. The video seems to be from the sets of the film. The actor is with her team in Jaisalmer and had shared a few short video clips from their shooting venue--Suryagarh fort.

Kriti recently changed her Instagram bio to “Uncomplicate”. She made a unique resolution on the start of the new year and shared a glimpse of how she is planning to declutter her thoughts. Sharing a picture of two journal diaries , she wrote, “Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness..As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to “behave” and mask.. We feel something, we say something else..And i feel that’s kinda messed up.. Never been a new year resolution person.. but this year, i choose to express in my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation. What’s that one habit you’d like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate.”

