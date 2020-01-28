Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan posts behind-the-scene pic post 8-kg weight loss, fans call him ‘hottest 90s kid’

bollywood

Soon after Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video captured before her weight loss transformation, her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself on social media post his 8-kg weight loss. Kartik will be seen as a 90s kid as well as a grown-up man in 2020 in his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The actor has now shared a throwback picture from the making of the film on Instagram, talking about how he lost 8 kilograms to fit into the role of a school student.

Kartik shared the behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram with the caption, “90s hot kids be like. Kartik minus 8kgs= Raghu #FiftyShadesOfRaghu. #CoolBoyz Squad Goals #School. #LoveAajKal.” The picture got more than 2,50,000 ‘likes’ in less than an hour on the picture sharing platform.

Praising his look, a fan wrote, “Really looking like one. One shouldn’t use insta on school.” Another commented, “Proud of your dedication.” One more fan wrote, “90s hot kids be like love”. One of the many comments read, “Raghu looks the hottest ilysm @kartikaaryan.”

Kartik will be seen playing two roles- one named Raghu opposite Aarushi Sharma and the other named Veer opposite Sara Ali Khan. He had earlier shared a picture introducing Raghu, in which he was seen striking a pose to mimic Salman Khan from one of his 90’s films.

Love Aaj Kal is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead and explored two love stories set in different time periods. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Randeep Hooda in a significant role.

In one of the promotional interviews, when Kartik was asked about the status of his and Sara’s relationship, the actor said, “Jab inhone national television pe bola tha, uss time mujhe inpe crush aa gaya tha. Tabhi main phir sharmane laga tha (When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I also developed a crush on her. After that, I felt shy).” He joked, “What should I say when you ask such questions. She said it straight to the camera but what should I say. Tu haan kar ya naa kar tu hai meri Sara (You say yes or you say no, you are my Sara).”

