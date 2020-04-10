Lyricist Prasoon Joshi on Masakali remake: Leave the classics untouched

bollywood

Recreations, rehashes, remixes- the trend of taking old classics and transforming with the aim to appeal to the internet savvy generation, has been going on for some time. And Masakali, from the film Delhi-6 (2009), is the latest to join the bandwagon.

However, ever since it was released online, netizens were quick to troll it, and this time, the original team joined them, including the likes of filmmaker Rakeysh Om Mehra and music composer AR Rahman.

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

And lyricist Prasoon Joshi echoes the same sentiment. “It’s very simple. Delhi-6 is one of those few albums where every song that I wrote was close to me. As an album, I have painstakingly written every song, even Arziyan from the film is very close to my heart. So was Rang De Basanti (2006),Taare Zameen Par (2007)--- these are milestones, I would consider, and there is a certain sanctity to all these things,” he shares.

The new version has been filmed on actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, and has been recreated by Tanishq Bagchi. Joshi reminisces how he specially coined the word ‘Masakali’ for the song.

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

“First of all, Masakali is not a word, it was coined by me. There is no such word in the dictionary of language, Masakali means nothing! No word in English, Hindi or Urdu. To justify the use of this word, we finally had to name the pigeon in the film Masakali, it so nice, all of us loved it and kept that.It was something made for this film, and it has a certain association, capsule of emotion. I remember, after I wrote the song, a girl who was fighting cancer, wrote to me, ‘These lines- Udiyo Na Dariyo has brought me out and given me strength’. I still have that letter with me. If such intricate associations are there, those have to be respected. I felt a little disappointed with it,” the 48-year-old says.

He agrees that some songs shouldn’t be tampered with and should be left “ untouched, unless it is absolutely well thought through, and done for a very specific purpose,” he says.

On whether he has spoken on the matter with the film’s team - Mehra, singer Mohit Chauhan and Rahman and if they are planning any legal action, Joshi says, “Rahman and I have been working on a couple of other projects, we have been talking, and are on the same page. But right now, we haven’t thought of any action, the thing is it’s still sinking in right now.”

We reached out to T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Bagchi for a comment, but our efforts weren’t met with a response.

