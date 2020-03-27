Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Mandira Bedi bring back the 90s with throwback pics, fans say ‘you stunner’

bollywood

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Mandira Bedi are taking to new ways to keep themselves busy and engaged with fans while in self-isolation. Al three of them shared stunning pictures from the 90s.

Sharing one, Madhuri wrote: “I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind.” The picture shows Madhuri posing for the camera in an off shoulder dress and looking stunning as ever. The picture got comments from fans and colleagues alike -- master make-up artist Micky Contractor wrote: “And where is my credit??!!!!” while Mouny Roy dropped black heart emoji. Ace Bollywood dancer Neeti Mohan said; “Ufff always a stunner.”

Kajol shared a picture from the 1990s and wrote: ‘Hey there how you doin? Give me ur best ideas of chilling at home, I’ll repost the most interesting ones on my insta stories. #ThrowbackThursday #WaveAndSmile #ChillStories #Quarantine #Day2” She also posted any things that fans sent her as their quarantine-time activity. These included baking and painting.

Her fans were obviously delighted to see an old vintage picture of hers. One fan wrote, “Kajol is the prettiest in the entire Bollywood industry,” while another said, “Always your smile is very cute mam”. Many others mentioned how they were spending time. One said “Play pictionary with family members , the best thing you could do” while another said, “Sit at home and watch favourite movies in alphabetical order. Or organise and then read books in alphabetical order”.

Mandira Bedi too shared a picture from her younger days as an actor. She simply wrote: “throwback”. Celebs such as actors Mouni Roy and Arzoo Govitrikarr wrote “Omg” and “Pretty” respectively. It was not clear but to many, it was likely to bring back memories of TV show Shanti, which she headlined.

Lockdown is bringing out hidden talents of actors. While many like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Hrithik Roshan and Malaika Arora have been sharing their indoors exercise routine, others like Sidharth Shukla, Karishma Tanna are showing off their culinary skills.

