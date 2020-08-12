e-paper
Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta mourn death of fashion designer Simar Dugal: ‘My eyes well up and I can’t stop the tears’

Malaika Arora and Lara Dutta are heartbroken at the death of fashion designer and former model Simar Dugal.

bollywood Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:02 IST
Actor Malaika Arora is heartbroken at the demise of her friend, model and fashion designer Simar Dugal. Malaika shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Simar.

“My eyes well up n I can’t stop the tears .... my beautiful friend,my angel,my strongest,my most compassionate sim @simardugalofficial ... love u n miss u so so much .... rest in peace my friend,” she captioned her post. The photos show Simar cradling her baby and posing with Malaika for a photo. Actor Kim Sharma commented on her post, writing, “So sorry to hear Malla x lots of love.”

 

Lara Dutta also took to Twitter to mourn her friend’s death. “Rest in peace my beautiful, lovely #SimarDugal . You were the warmest, most genuine, loving soul to know. Strength and prayers to your family,” she wrote.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor also paid tribute to Simar, sharing her picture on Instagram Stories. “RIP Simar,” she wrote.

Simar breathed her last at her home in Delhi on Wednesday at 52. She died of cancer.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan confirm they are expecting second child: ‘Thank you to all our well wishers’

Speaking about her, actor Rahul Dev told The Times of India, “She was really warm, full of life, but also a Pakki Sardarni! She was reserved but very graceful. In those days of modeling she was one of the very few I would converse with. We both had spouses. Rina was my wife then and she was with Prem then. We used to have real conversations, about getting settled and being in the business.”

