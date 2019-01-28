Manikarnika box office day 3: Kangana Ranaut film earns Rs 42.5 cr in first weekend

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi registered a slow start but has shown tremendous growth during the weekend. The film had clashed with Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title role. While the latter has been doing well, especially its Marathi version, Manikarnika gained momentum at the box office on its second day and third day amid positive word of mouth. The film that opened at Rs 8.75 crore showed more than double growth on its first Saturday, which was a national holiday on account of Republic Day, with collections of Rs 18.10 crore. Manikarnika went on to collect Rs 15.70 crore on Sunday, taking the total collections to Rs 42.55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses Rs 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: Rs 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

According to the report, Kangana has broken her own record as her earlier blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Returns had earned Rs 37.50 crore nett over its first weekend, which was the highest first weekend collections for a female driven film.

Manikarnika box office collection from the international market has also been encouraging. Adarsh reported on Sunday, “#Manikarnika crosses $ 1 mn from international markets... Total till Sat [26 Jan 2019]: $ 1.071 mn [₹ 7.61 cr]... Thu $ 117k Fri $ 438k Sat $ 516k North America [$ 398k] and UAE-GCC [$ 360k] have performed best. #Overseas.”

The film was long delayed and marred with several controversies as Kangana has been continuously accused of hijacking the film from director Krish. Kangana has been credited along with Krish as the director of the film. Krish had recently opened up about the same and spoke about the portions shot by Kangana. In an interview with Spotboye.com, he claimed to have shot 70% of the film.

Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told HT, “Kangana has delivered a Queen and Tanu Manu Weds Manu Returns, which were blockbusters and even did a film like Revolver Rani which didn’t even cross Rs 10 crore. More than the star value, the content of the film will take it forward.” The film has released in over 50 countries in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In India, it was released in over 3000 screens.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 12:11 IST