Meera Chopra: After Sushant’s death, there’s craziness on social media; even when you say something positive, you’ll be abused

Actor Meera Chopra points that it’s not the just person who get trolled, but their entire family, also gets affected by such nasty comments.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:48 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actor Meera Chopra has been a part of films such as Section 375 (2019)
Actor Meera Chopra recently raised her voice against the online bullying she had to face at the hands of a popular Telugu actor’s fans who sent her death threats. But what she rues is that even after she brought it to the notice of the social media platform, no action was taken.

“It’s a very toxic culture. People who troll and abuse, they don’t have faces or names, but just random display pictures. They think abusing somebody or threatening them doesn’t affect. The worst part is, the entire system is not doing anything about it. I tweeted recently again that giving rape or death threats has become a normal thing. But the platform I was abused on, Twitter, didn’t do anything about those profiles,” reveals the 37-year-old.

The whole exercise, she adds, went in vain. Chopra says that after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, there’s a “certain craziness happening” and even if one tweets anything positive, they get trolled and abused. 

“Many celebrities have left Twitter. Even I wanted to quit at one point of time,” she reveals, adding, “This pandemic has already made us vulnerable; people are sitting jobless in their houses. We’re self-motivating ourselves to keep our sanity intact. And then you have these people spreading so much negativity. We don’t need it.”

Chopra had also written to Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, urging him to put a strict protocol in place. “If a particular account on social media indulges in abusing, you need to give them a warning. If they do it three times, something action should be taken and such kind of people shouldn’t be able to make another ID,” explains Chopra.

Asserting how this trolling also affects one’s personal life back home, she reveals that her parents didn’t want her to return to Mumbai at one point. “When I was threatened by Jr NTR’s fans, I was told they’re fanatics. There was a case in 2015 where one fan group of his had murdered a fan of actor Pawan Kalyan. My parents told me I’m not going anywhere not even Mumbai, as they feared something will happen to me. So, it affects our family, too,” she concludes.

