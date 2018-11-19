MeToo: Preity Zinta called out for ‘wishing’ she was harassed, blames ‘insensitively edited interview’

Actor Preity Zinta, who has received backlash for her views on #MeToo movement, has said she is “surprised and upset” that her recent comments have been taken out of context.

In a recent interview, was asked if she had ever personally experienced any sort of harassment, to which she said, “No, I haven’t, I wish I had. (laughs) At least then, I would have had an answer to tell you... No and that’s what I am saying that this is very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated.”

Q. Did you ever have a #MeToo experience?

A. Giggle. Giggle. Ha ha. I wish I had!!!



"Aaj ki sweetu, kal ki metoo ho sakti hai, ha ha": The lovely @realpreityzinta does some unexpected victim shaming pic.twitter.com/F0Rc05Cbws — Prasanto K Roy (@prasanto) November 18, 2018

Preity tweeted on Monday that she is disappointed and claimed that the interview was edited “to sound controversial for better traction.” She also slammed the journalist for doing so.

“Really sad to see how the interview is edited to trivialise and be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity from a journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed,” Preity wrote in her tweets.

I’m really suprised & upset that journalists like @iFaridoon take an interview & edit it to sound controversial for better traction. If I said "I wish someone had bothered me" - it meant I would have probable beaten them up if they had... Interviews taken out of context #Metoo — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

Thank you for the benefit of doubt. Today people are so eager to believe anything without knowing the full picture & ready to spring judgement. I’m very disappointed in how these people never stand up for a cause when required but are instant to pass judgement on social media. — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

No I did not say that about sexual survivors but about my self & I also stated that with success people treat u differently & I was privileged as I got successful earlier. This is nothing but controversial editing & u passing judgement is uncalled & unnecessary. — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

Really sad 2see how the interview Is edited to trivialis& be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity froma journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 19, 2018

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood more than a year ago and gathered steam in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused co-star Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

Since then, women from various industries, especially the media and entertainment industry have levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan, and Varun Grover among others even as they all have denied the charge.

