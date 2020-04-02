Milind Soman goes out for groceries amid lockdown, says ‘never seen such orderly queues, civic mindedness’. See pics

bollywood

Milind Soman has shared his experience from his first outing for grocery shopping amid lockdown and the actor looks impressed with the sense of civic mindedness among vendors as well as the customers. He said it seems like the beginning of a big change -- a new social order which will take over the world in the coming years.

He shared a selfie as he covered himself up in a hoodie and wore a mask, along with a few pictures of empty streets. Sharing his experience from his recent outing, he said, ”Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars. People in masks. Very very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less. When I read about whole families walking back 100’s of kilometers from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for.”

He looked impressed with the preventive measures taken up by vendors and wrote further, “Things in the market were well organized, the few people on the street were maintaining distance from each other outside shops and in front of the few vegetable and fruit vendors. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today. It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine. #betterhabits4betterlife #stayhealthy #stayhappy #keepmoving #neverstop #love.”

Milind and wife Ankita are fitness enthusiasts and often share glimpse from their long running sessions and home workouts. Sharing how he has been keeping fit while staying indoors, Milind had recently shared a video as he climbed stairs in his building to keep fit. He wrote in caption, “4th day of stairclimbing ! Started with 45min and today 85min, so the going is good...did about 200 floors, which is about 4000 stairs...my mother climbed 30 floors and @ankita_earthy climbed for 85min! #fitfamily.”

