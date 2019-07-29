MS Dhoni nearly gets mobbed after celebrity football match with Arjun Kapoor. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:22 IST

Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Arjun Kapoor among others routinely take part in celebrity football matches in Mumbai. Once in a while cricket stars too also participate, like former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni did on Sunday. However, what stole the show was a video of the cricket star being mobbed by crowd chanting his name as he gets into his vehicle.

Watch MS Dhoni getting mobbed as crowds shout his name:

On Sunday, Dhoni took part in a match against Arjun Kapoor and his team. In a video, Dhoni can be seen getting into a waiting vehicle and crowds swarm around him, shouting ‘Dhoni’. In pictures available from the match, Arjun and Dhoni have been captured in various stages of preparation.

MS Dhoni and Arjun Kapoor during the match:

MS Dhoni during his match with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor during the match.

MS Dhoni during the match.

Arjun Kapoor on the field.

In another match on Saturday, a whole host of actors like Abhishek, Ranbir, Ishaan and star kids like Ahaan, son of actor Suniel Shetty among others. In a video clip, the celebs can be seen playing despite rain. At one point, Abhishek summons his team members for discussion.

Dhoni and Arjun share a warm hug.

Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, where he will essay the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv Bhau, commander-in-chief of the Maratha forces who lost of Afghan leader, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun is often spotted with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The two went to New York for a long vacation to celebrate his birthday on June 26. Dhoni has been in news for a number of reasons, other than cricket. Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel with Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion), will take guard and patrolling duties in Jammu and Kashmir from July 31 to August 15.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 15:18 IST