Home / Bollywood / Natasha Stankovic, son Agastya make for the cutest duo as Hardik Pandya shares glimpse of their video chat

Natasha Stankovic, son Agastya make for the cutest duo as Hardik Pandya shares glimpse of their video chat

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a screenshot of his video call to partner Natasha Stankovic which also shows their son Agastya.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya has shared a screenshot of his video call to Natasha Stankovic.
Hardik Pandya has shared a screenshot of his video call to Natasha Stankovic.
         

Hardik Pandya has shared a glimpse of his video chat with girlfriend Natasha Stankovic, and it also shows his son Agastya. The screenshot shows the child clinging to his mother’s chest while being deep in sleep. Kartik is in UAE for the IPL series.

Sharing a screenshot of the video call on his Instagram page, Hardik wrote, “Missing my 2 angels. Blessed to have you both in my life.”

Hindustantimes

Soon after he left for Mumbai to take a flight for Dubai, Natasha had shared an adorable picture with Hardik on Instagram. She captioned it, “#alreadymissyou.” It shows the two of them twinning in black as Hardik gives her a kiss.

Hindustantimes

Hardik, who had been busy with daddy duties after the birth of his first child, recently bought a toy car for his newborn child. The right-handed all-rounder posted an Instagram Story and said,” Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya’s first Amg.

Hindustantimes

On July 30, Hardik had shared the news of Natasa and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it does its spadework: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer

The flamboyant all-rounder will return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will don Mumbai Indians jersey. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8.

(With ANI inputs)

