Neena Gupta reveals she will never forget when a boyfriend said ‘you are still on the shelf’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:05 IST

Actor Neena Gupta has revealed one of the most horrible things that a boyfriend told her - ‘you are still on the shelf’. Neena has a 31-year-old daughter Masaba, whom she has raised as a single mother. Neena got married to Delhi’s Vivek Mehra in 2008.

During an interview, Neena talked about the mean things people said to her. She said, “A boyfriend of mine.... We were fighting and he said nastily to me ‘you are still on the shelf!’ I will never forget that! It is horrible.Nobody is waiting to be picked up.” She was speaking on a dating web show, Dating These Days.

Neena also said, “I had this couple friend from Delhi who was staying next door in Mumbai. I had this another male friend. But I never felt like ‘that’ towards him, I liked him. They used to tell me ‘marry this man, he is a very nice man’. They were after me ‘he is such a nice man, and a bachelor! He is wealthy and even owns a flat. Just marry him already’. When I said I do not love him or lust him, I was told ‘ just go ahead and marry. Love will also happen’. This is our culture, tradition.”

Asked what her marriage is like, Neena joked, “Compromise!” Neena then listed three of her most favourite things from being married: “Companionship, support and somebody to lean on.”

“Also, I got married very late, I married at 48. What I realised after a few years of marriage is, you don’t depend on him for your happiness. You do your thing. At least, he is not stopping me from doing my thing,” she added.

The actor also shared her mantra for making her marriage a success. “What I do if I am angry with my husband about something - which I am very often - I tell myself, okay but he is very good like this, like this. And my anger goes. This is being sensible and wise. Practical. It is a sign of you being healthy, You need to decide, I want to make this relationship work. Not giving up on people, otherwise it is very easy to give up on people. I realised that very late,” she said.

Neena added, “This wisdom has come very late to me, I have done major mistakes in my life.You know, these kind of stupid mistakes.”

Neena also posted a snippet from the show and wrote on Instagram, “Bohot mazza aaya khudke dating or married life ke baare mein baat karke with my girls! Tum bhi dekho, #DatingTheseDays with @bumble_india Link in bio.”

Neena, along with daughter Masaba, was last seen in Netflix’s original Masaba Mabasa. They both play fictionalised version of themselves in the show based on Masaba’s real life. She will next be seen in Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s 83, a Kabir Khan film tracing India’s first victory in ICC World Cup in 1983.

Follow @htshowbiz for more