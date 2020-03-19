Neena Gupta shares daily routine amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘I haven’t been this scared in life’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:27 IST

Actor Neena Gupta has shared her daily routine as she spends her days at home in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. She begins the video by sharing how she has never been this scared in life as she feels now. “Don’t know what’s going to happen, it feels the destruction is near,” she says.

The actor posted a video as part of her regular Sach Kahoon Toe series during which she talks about various topics. The actor says in sarcasm that her fans will have to bear with her as she cannot go out to talk to her friends. Saying that she can now only talk to her fans, the actor talks about waking up at around 6:30 am, having her morning tea and going through her cellphone and the daily newspaper.

The actor then practicises yoga for one hour, which she has been doing since the age of 13. This is followed by breakfast. She then checks her mails and does other random chores. “I have cleaned many cupboards and drawers during this time, a lot of work still remains to be done,” she says. She then have her lunch and takes a nap for around 30 minutes to an hour.

Talking about how she can’t pursue other extra activities, she says that she had started taking music lessons but is now afraid of going out and is thinking of taking classes on Skype. She had also begun playing tennis but the facility has been shut down amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor used to walk around the beach in the evening but is now compelled to take a walk in the premises of her building. She then experiments with cooking at home, have her dinner, and goes to sleep.

The actor also reads books and watches TV shows during her free time. Since she can’t go to a salon now, she takes care of herself at home and would share tips on body grooming with her fans in future.

Neena was last seen as the mother of a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She had shared the screen space with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in the film. She also featured in a short film Pinni as part of Guneet Monga’s Zindagi inShort series.

