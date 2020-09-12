Neena Gupta shares rare old picture with daughter Masaba Gupta, quips ‘Oh God what is this hairstyle’

bollywood

Neena Gupta has shared a rare throwback picture from her archives on Instagram, taking a dig at her own hairstyle. The Badhaai Ho actor is seen with a few flicks falling on her forehead, too short to be called bangs.

The picture shows her sitting on a chair, in a loose blouse and a colourful long skirt.She has an arm around daughter Masaba Gupta who is standing beside her. She captioned the picture, “Ye matlab kya hairstyle hai hey bhagwan (Oh God! I mean what is this hairstyle).”

Her fans were however amazed by her looks and her caption. Actor Darshan Kumaar shared heart and laughing emois in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Still looking pretty and confident.” Another commented, “Looking classy.”

Neena recently shared the screen space for the first time with her designer daughter in the web show, Masaba Masaba which is currently streaming on Netflix. The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. Talking about working with Neena, Masaba had said, “Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience.”

Neena recently shared a video in which she was getting her hair and makeup done for a shoot as she geared up to return to work after six months. In the video, the Panga actor is seen in the green room where she is seen sporting a lemon yellow striped T-shirt along with denim shorts while getting her hair blow dried. She said, “After six months, getting my hair, make-up done, finding it so strange... but got to work!”

