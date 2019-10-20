Neena Gupta shares super-nostalgic 30-year-old picture from sets of Daddy, can you identify all the cast members?

bollywood

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:13 IST

Actor Neena Gupta has shared an epic throwback picture from the sets of her 1989 film, Daddy. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and marked the acting debut of his daughter, Pooja Bhatt.

It shows the entire cast and crew of the film posing for a group picture. While Neena is seen all dressed up in a red saree and jewellery with makeup, Anupam Kher is sitting besides her, in costume -- an orange blazer. He is also wearing a wig and sporting a beard. On Neena’s other side is actor Avtar Gill, in a grey suit, holding the clapper board.

Mahesh and daughter Pooja are sitting on the floor along with other members of the cast and crew. The film also starred Manohar Singh, Soni Razdan, Sulbha Arya, Suhas Joshi and Raj Zutshi. Anupam won his first National Film Award for this film, along with a Filmfare Critics award. Pooja had also won Filmfare New Face of the Year award for her performance in the film.

Fans were delighted to see the three-decade old picture. One person wrote, “wow so good to see all of you in one frame. when was this.” Recalling the lyrics of Talat Aziz’s popular ghazal from the film, another fan commented, “Omg...its Daddy!!! Aaina mujhse meri pehle si surat maange.”

Neena will now be seen as Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will also appear in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Also read: Vogue Women of the Year Awards: Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh stun in red, join Lilly Singh, Winnie Harlow on red carpet. See pics

Mahesh is currently busy shooting his next film, Sadak 2. The film marks the return of Pooja on the silver screen after several years. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:11 IST